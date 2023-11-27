Joy M. Brummond, 68

Joy M. Brummond, age 68 of New Hampton, died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend officiating.

Interment will be held at the New Hampton City Cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences for the Brummond family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Joy Marie Brummond — a loving wife, devoted mother and cherished friend — peacefully passed away on Nov. 26, 2023, in New Hampton.

Born on April 22, 1955, in Waterloo, the daughter of Charles and Belva (Williams) Peyton, Joy was known for her thoughtful, selfless and friendly nature, which touched the lives of many.

Joy received her education at New Hampton Community Schools, where she met the love of her life, Randy Brummond.

Their romance blossomed, and the couple tied the knot on August 10, 1974, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in New Hampton. Their union was blessed with two children, Todd, born in 1975, and Mandy Jo, whom they adopted in 1986.

Joy’s professional journey was characterized by her dedication and talent. She held various jobs in New Hampton, demonstrating her hardworking nature in each role.

However, when her daughter Mandy Jo, who had several health problems, joined the family, Joy’s priorities shifted. She decided to stay at home, dedicating her time and energy to taking care of Mandy Jo’s needs. Joy was Mandy Jo’s primary caregiver until Mandy Jo’s passing on Feb. 22, 2000.

In addition to her caregiving role, Joy was self-employed, cleaning homes for many families in the New Hampton area. She was also instrumental in assisting Randy with bookkeeping tasks. Her work ethic and commitment to excellence were evident in everything she did.

Joy’s interests extended beyond her professional and caregiving roles. She was an avid flower gardener, taking great pride in the beauty she cultivated. Joy also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino, where she loved to socialize and enjoy a cocktail. Her zest for travel was undeniable, and she and Randy took several trips to Mexico to enjoy the sun and fun. They also tested their luck on the Las Vegas strip, creating lasting memories along the way.

Above all, Joy’s family was the center of her world. Her selfless nature and love for her family were evident in the way she cared for everyone. Joy was a giver, always ready to lend a hand and ensure the well-being of her loved ones.

Joy’s life was a testament to her kind and loving spirit. Her thoughtfulness, selflessness, and friendly demeanor were the hallmarks of her character, making her an unforgettable presence in the lives of those she touched. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will continue to live on through the memories and stories shared by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Joy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Randy Brummond of New Hampton; son, Todd (Rachel) Brummond of New Hampton; four grandchildren, Kyrsten Brummond, Kylie Brummond, Ethan Dodson and Sadee Dodson; one great-grandchild, Araylia Joy Brummond; and two brothers, Chuck (Patty) Peyton of New Hampton, and Tim Peyton of Sumner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Mandy Jo Brummond in 2000; two sisters, Sandra Hanson and Vickie Johnson; and brother, Dave Peyton.