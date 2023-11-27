Sports 27 November 2023

New Hampton, Turkey Valley girls game moved to Dec. 16; boys game still set for Monday

The girls basketball games between New Hampton and Turkey Valley that was to take place has been postponed, and the game will be made up on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 16, with the junior varsity playing at 2 p.m. and the varsity to follow.

The boys games between the Trojans and Chickasaws will be played on Monday as scheduled. The junior varsity will tip off at 6 p.m., and the varsity game will start at approximately 7:30.

