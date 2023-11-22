Lois Straw, 82

Lois Straw, age 82 of New Hampton, died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehab Center.

Lois was born on Aug. 14, 1941, in New Hampton, the cherished daughter of William and Eva (Holmes) Hill.

Lois’s journey through life was marked by a deep sense of community and a passion for both work and play. She laid the foundation for a life full of love and accomplishment during her formative years in New Hampton.

Lois graduated from New Hampton High School in 1959, leaving behind a legacy as the Sweetheart Dance queen and the proud holder of the title of Miss New Hampton. It was during this time that she caught the eye of fellow New Hamptonite Larry Straw.

After a few initial attempts, Lois gave Larry a chance, and their love story began to unfold. They were united in marriage on June 11, 1960, and from this union, two daughters — Tammy and Tracy — were born. The couple initially settled in Waterloo before making Mt. Vernon their home.

In Mt. Vernon, Lois served as the high school secretary while Larry taught P.E. and served as the school’s wrestling head coach. They were a formidable team in the school system, working together seamlessly.

In 1978, the couple returned to New Hampton and embarked on a new venture by joining the Carney/Schnurr/Carney Insurance agency. Lois, as the secretary/bookkeeper, skillfully ran the office alongside her husband. Eventually, they became proud owners, renaming the agency Carney/Straw Insurance. Their dedication and hard work were evident in the success of their business.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lois was a woman who knew how to enjoy life. Her love for card games was legendary, and she passed down this passion to her family. Tuesday nights meant Ladies Night at the New Hampton Golf and Country Club, where Lois engaged in spirited games of rummy with her friends. Poker, bridge, and 500 were also among her favorites.

Lois’s love extended to her canine companions — Molly, Bart, Babe, and Boots -— whom she cared for with unwavering devotion.

Family was at the core of Lois’s existence. Gatherings with the Straw family were marked by intense card games and joyous socialization. Her fun-loving spirit and warm presence will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her

Lois is survived by her husband of 63 years, Larry Straw of New Hampton; two daughters, Tammy Straw of Tampa, Florida, and Tracy Straw of Euclid, Ohio; brother-in-law, Tom (Connie) Straw of New Hampton; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert (Ellie) Hill; and one brother-in-law, William (Ruth) Straw.