Betty Lou Orric, 82

Betty Lou Orric, age 82 of Nashua, died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at her home.

No formal services will be held.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Nashua have been entrusted with Betty’s arrangements.

Online condolences for the Orric family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Betty was born on April 14, 1941, in Charles City, Iowa, to her proud parents, Les and Ruth McMangle.

She attended high school in Nashua, ultimately graduating in 1959. During her school years, Betty’s natural musical talent began to shine.

Little did anyone know that her passion for music, particularly her love for the organ, would become such an integral part of her life.

Music was Betty’s greatest source of joy, and her nimble fingers graced countless keyboards throughout her lifetime. She had a profound love for all types of music and was known for her extraordinary talent on the organ. Betty shared her musical gift with the community, playing at numerous weddings and funerals, where her melodies provided solace and celebration to those who needed it most.

Beyond her passion for music, Betty had an adventurous spirit. She had a love for travel and often embarked on exciting journeys, exploring new places and creating lasting memories. Her adventurous side extended to her fondness for the occasional visit to the boat in Marquette, where she enjoyed testing her luck in the world of gambling.

In the later chapters of her life, Betty’s journey led her to a loving partnership with Chuck Orric. Their story began at the Nashua Country Club, where Betty managed the establishment and found her soulmate in Church.

Their love blossomed and culminated in a beautiful union at the iconic Little Brown Church in Nashua, a place where so many love stories have been sealed.

Betty Orric touched the lives of many with her music, her adventurous spirit, and her unwavering love. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, and her music will continue to bring joy to those who were fortunate enough to experience it.

Betty is survived by two sons, Clark Baldwin of Tennessee, and Doug (Amy) LaBounty of Nashua; four grandchildren, Ashley LaBounty of Nashua, Christine LaBounty of Garner, Emily (Zach) Ptacek of Elma, and Andrew Slick of Boyd; and three great-grandchildren, Cohen Smith, Oliver Ptacek and Rosie Ptacek.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Chuck Orric.