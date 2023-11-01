Glen Kuehn, 64

Glen Kuehn, age 64 of New Hampton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at his home in rural New Hampton surrounded by family.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Saude Lutheran Church, rural Lawler, with the Rev. Peter Faugstad presiding.

Interment will be held at Saude Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Lawler, with Eric Sanderson, Tracy Reicks, Cory Kuehn, Shawn Kuehn, Joel Kuehn, John Kuhn, Neal Schwickerath and Tom Ungs serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the New Hampton Community Schools.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Noc. 3, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Online condolences for the Kuehn family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Glen Robert Kuehn, affectionately known as Glen, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2023, in rural New Hampton, where he was born on April 6, 1959. Glen was a loving and selfless individual who was known for his handy skills and his passion for life.

Glen was a proud graduate of New Hampton High School, class of 1977, where he was actively involved in the Future Farmers of America (FFA), an experience he greatly cherished.

Glen’s love story began at Saude Park where he met the love of his life, Ruth Knutson. The two fell deeply in love and were united in marriage on Sept. 12, 1987. Their union was blessed with a son, Justin, who was the apple of Glen’s eye.

Professionally, Glen was an accomplished individual who found great joy in his work. After high school, he began his career at Great Plains Building Houses, where he discovered his passion for construction. This passion led him to start his own construction company, Glen Kuehn Construction. After a time of dedicated service at Featherlite Trailers, Glen began working for New Hampton Community Schools until his retirement, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication.

Glen’s interests were vast and varied. He loved working with wood and recently remodeled the kitchen of their old farmhouse, a testament to his handy skills. An avid fisherman, Glen loved spending time with his grandson, Michael, engaging in friendly fishing competitions. He also loved going on aimless drives, often ending up at the local ice cream shop to satisfy his sweet tooth. Glen’s adventurous spirit was evident in his recent trip to Duluth where he convinced Ruth to take a helicopter ride over Lake Superior, an experience he thoroughly enjoyed.

Glen is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; his son, Justin (Tarah) Kuehn; grandson, Michael Kuehn; sisters, Wanda (Don) Sanderson, Paula (Dwight) Boyum, Ellen (Dave Lowe) Price and Margie (Kevin) Reicks; brothers, Gene (Nancy) Kuehn, John (Ronda) Kuehn and Tim Kuehn; brothers-in-law, Don Knutson and Jeff (Karen) Knutson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo (Pat) Kuehn; father and mother-in-law, Lowell (Rosaleen) Knutson; and his grandparents.

Glen will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He was a selfless individual who put the needs of others before his own. His love for life, his passion for his work, and his handy skills will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Rest in peace, Glen. You will never be forgotten.