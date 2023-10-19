Margaret Campbell, 88

Margaret Campbell, age 88 of Nashua, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

A private family funeral service will be held Saturday Oct. 21, 2023 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel.

Interment will be held in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua.

Online condolences for the Campbell family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Margaret was a pillar of love, gentleness, and generosity in her family and community throughout her life.

Born to Calvin and Helen (Treloar) Smith on July 28, 1935, in Fredericksburg, Margaret was a lifelong resident of Iowa, marrying her beloved husband, Howard, at the Fredericksburg Brethren Church on Aug. 12, 1956. The couple met through Margaret’s cousin, Darlys, and together they raised two wonderful children, daughter Deb Kruger and son Gary Campbell. Margaret’s love for her family was immense, and she cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren.

Margaret was an accomplished woman in her own right, earning a teaching certificate from Upper Iowa University.

She dedicated two years of her life teaching at the Nashua Rural School and public school. In 1976, she opened McBell Preschool with Grace McGregor, where she taught for 21 years, impacting countless young lives with her love for education. Margaret’s dedication to her profession was evident in her commitment to fostering a love of learning in all her students.

In addition to her professional achievements, Margaret was also deeply involved in her community. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and devoted her life to serving the United Methodist Church in Nashua. Her commitment to her faith and community was a testament to her generous spirit and selfless nature.

Margaret had a passion for gardening, sewing, and quilting, hobbies that allowed her to share her creativity with her loved ones.

She was also an avid boater, often taking family vacations to Park Rapids, Minnesota.

Her friendships were as enduring as her interests, she kept in touch with her dear friends Betty and Frank Nicholas and Alma and Dick Knapp through writing letters regularly with Betty.

Margaret’s love and generosity extended beyond her family and friends. She was a nurturing figure who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her gentle spirit was reflected in her love for her grandkids, whom she cherished with all her heart. Margaret’s life was a testament to the power of love, kindness and generosity.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Deb (Gary) Kruger of Omaha, Nebraska; son Gary (Stephanie) Campbell of San Antonio, Texas; brothers, Tom and Jack Smith of Fredericksburg; sister, Mary Smith of Fredericksburg; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Helen; husband, Howard Campbell; and sister, Diane.