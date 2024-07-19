Charles (Charlie) Kevin Kellner, 63

Charles (Charlie) Kevin Kellner, age 63 of Ionia, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Unity Point-Methodist Hospital in Des Moines after a very short battle with leukemia.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the United Methodist Church in Nashua. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2024, at United Methodist Church in Nashua with the Rev. Sarah Namukose.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Nashua has been entrusted with Charles’ arrangements.

Charlie was born on Dec. 18, 1960, in Charles City, to John and Lorraine (Rogers) Kellner of Ionia.

Charlie graduated from Nashua High School in 1979.

After high school, Charlie continued his lifelong passion of working on the family farm. Over the last 40 years. Charlie saw a lot of changes on the farm — selling off the cattle in 1991 to building his own grain drying system in 2001. He truly loved the farm.

When not farming, Charlie enjoyed politics. He became involved in politics and watching everything on Fox News since 2016. He enjoyed a good debate. He would always let you know when you were wrong and why you were wrong.

He had many cherished dogs and cats throughout the years.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Nashua.

Charlie is survived by his siblings, Diane Oltmann of Grimes, and Cindy (Mason Larson) Kellner of Cedar Falls; his nephews and nieces, Jimmy (Kate) Oltmann of Polk City, Jamie Oltmann of Waterloo, Stacia (Nate) Marra of Deltona, Florida, Krista Kellner of Wheeling, Illinois, and Austin (Dana) Kellner of Wheeling, Illinois; and great-nieces and nephews, Brinley, Bishop and Maren Oltmann, Athena and Maximilian Marra and Carolyn and Levi Kellner.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lorraine Kellner; brothers, Craig and Leroy Kellner; and brother-in-law, Jim Oltmann.

Please direct memorials to Chickasaw County S.N.A.P. and Charles City P.A.W.S.